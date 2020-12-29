Titans place punter Brett Kern on Reserve/Covid-List

In two days both of the Titans specialists in the kicking game have made their way to the Reserve Covid-List. Monday the Titans placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on it, Tuesday it was punter Brett Kern.

Kern is a three-time Pro Bowl player for the Titans and the team struggled mightily without him earlier this season when he missed time with a wrist injury.

We do not know if Kern or Gostkowski tested positive or were merely exposed to someone who is Covid-19 positive. The answer to that question would answer their chance of playing this Sunday.

Former Tennessee Volunteer Trevor Daniel is in line to fill in for Kern if he can not go. Daniel punted for the Titans during Kern’s first absence and is on the team’s practice squad now.