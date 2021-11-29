Titans place Kevin Byard on Reserve-Covid List

The Bye Week is here just in time for the Titans who have a ton of injured players and Monday placed star safety Kevin Byard on the Reserve-Covid List.

Byard is vaccinated and protocols should allow him plenty of time to return for the Titans next game December 12th against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Vaccinated players can return any time after two negative tests in a 24 hour span where an unvaccinated player who tests positive is out a minimum of 10 days.

It has been a stellar season for Byard who as of week 12 was the lead vote-getter at safety for the Pro Bowl. Byard has 64 tackles, 5 interceptions, a touchdown and a sack.