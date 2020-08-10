Titans place Josh Smith on Reserve-Covid 19

Linebacker Josh Smith is the third Tennessee Titan to go on the Reserve-Covid 19 list Monday afternoon.

Being on the list does not mean a player tested positive, it can also mean they were exposed to someone who has the virus.

Last week the Titans placed defensive lineman Jack Crawford on the Covid list and he is still on it. Rookie 1st round pick Isaiah Wilson was placed on the list during the initial week of testing and has already come off of it and begun working out with his teammates.

Smith was an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt when signed with the Titans last season. He has not appeared in a game for Tennessee.