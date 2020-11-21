Titans place Jadeveon Clowney on injured reserve

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 12: Jadeveon Clowney #99 of the Tennessee Titans is blocked from behind during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Colts defeated the Titans 34-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans will be without outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney on injured reserve and will miss at least three games.

Clowney (knee) had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. the Ravens after missing practice all week.

Clowney has still not recorded a sack in his first season with the Titans. In eight games, he has 19 total tackles, four tackles for loss, a fumble forced and six QB hits. Clowney signed a one-year deal with Tennessee worth up to $15 million this offseason.

The Titans also placed cornerback Kareem Orr (groin) on IR. Orr was listed as questionable vs. the Ravens. In corresponding moves, the teams elevated linebackers Will Compton and Tuzar Skipper to the game day roster but will revert back to the practice squad following Sunday’s game. Defensive back Greg Mabin was also elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.