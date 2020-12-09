Titans place Isaiah Wilson on Non-Football Illness List

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 12: Isaiah Wilson #79 of the Tennessee Titans participates in warmups prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

A very rocky rookie year continued Wednesday for Titans 1st round pick Isaiah Wilson who was placed on the Non-Football Illness List.

The 350 pound offensive tackle missed practice time with an illness last week and then was suspended by the time for the Cleveland game Sunday.

Wilson has been on the covid list twice, arrested for a DUI, he was caught a TSU party and contemplated jumping from a window to get away and his played dropped off on the practice field.

Monday Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was very compassionate when asked about Wilson saying the team would “support him” several times.