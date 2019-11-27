Titans place Delanie Walker on injured reserve

FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 13: Delanie Walker #82 of the Tennessee Titans reacts during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- More moves this week as the Tennessee Titans signed K Ryan Santoso and placed tight end Delanie Walker on injured reserve.

Santoso (6-5, 258) entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2018 with the Detroit Lions. He spent the offseason and preseason with the Lions in both 2018 and 2019 and connected on 3-4 field goals in preseason games.

Veteran player Delanie Walker has been having ongoing problems with the same ankle he fractured last season and after returning to practice earlier this week, he said the ankle was still tender.

The Titans have been successful so far with it’s other tight ends. Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser have all been integrated in the game plan throughout the last few weeks.

Walker finishes the 2019 season with 21 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns in seven games played.

The Titans face the Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis.