Titans place Bud Dupree on Reserve-COVID-19 list

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans haven’t seen outside linebacker Bud Dupree on the field yet, and on Thursday the team announced he has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Titans placed cornerback Chris Jones on the list earlier this week.

Dupree, who was signed by the Titans in free agency, continues to rehab his knee after having surgery in December, and is also on PUP list to start training camp.

The NFL created the COVID-10 list for a player who either tests positive for the virus or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.