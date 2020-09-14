Titans place Adoree Jackson on Injured Reserve

Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Titans starting cornerback Adoree Jackson is starting the season on Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

The Titans placed Jackson on I-R Monday, just hours before their season opener in Denver and elevated veteran Tye Smith from the practice squad to replace him.

The Titans also hit the field in Denver without guard Jamil Douglas (hand), linebacker Vic Beasley (knee) and rookie running back Darrynton Evans (hamstring).

Additionally, the team elevated RB Jeremy McNichols and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from the practice squad as the team’s 54th and 55th players on the active roster. NFL teams can move two players up from the practice squad each week this season, those players revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Veteran linebacker Darren Bates was also added to the practice squad Monday while linebacker Malik Jackson and defensive back Chris Miller were waived.