Titans place Adam Humphries on Injured Reserve

Wide receiver Adam Humphries is out again for the Tennessee Titans, this time for at least three weeks after the team placed him on injured reserve.

The Titans have not put out a formal statement, but the move is noted on the roster on the team website.

Humphries caught 1 pass for 19 yards Sunday against the Browns. It was his first game back after missing four games with a concussion. There is no word yet on what the injury is this time.

Injuries have plagued Humphries since the team signed him for 4-years, $36-million in 2019. Humphries played in 12 games in 2019 catching 37 passes for 374 yards and 2 touchdowns. So far he has played only 7 of 12 games in 2020 and has 23 receptions for 228 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Fair or not the production has not matched the contract and the Titans have a big decision to make on Humphries in the offseason. He is slated to count $9.75-million against the cap in 2021 and $11.25-million against the cap in 2022. If the Titans were to waive him after the season he still carries $5-million in dead money, that number is only $2.5-million in 2022.