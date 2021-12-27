Covid-19 continues to ravage NFL rosters with the Tennessee Titans placing four more players on the Reserve Covid List Monday afternoon.

Linebacker Bud Dupree, wide receivers Julio Jones and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and defensive back Buster Skrine were all added to the list.

With the Titans next game six days away it is possible the Titans could get one or some of them back by the time they play the Miami Dolphins Sunday. A player needs two negative tests in 24 hours to removed from Covid List and vaccinated players have returned at a much faster rate than the unvaccinated who have to be out a minimum of 10 days if they test positive.

The Titans still have three offensive linemen on the Covid List as well. Starting left tackle Taylor Lewan, starting right guard Nate Davis and reserve tackle Kendall Lamm all tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Starting left guard came off the Reserve Covid List Monday afternoon and head coach Mike Vrabel is optimistic he will not be the last one this week, “We are dealing with it like everybody else is. Trying to do what is best for the player and make sure their health and safety is monitored and taken care of, and their family’s health and safety and taken care of. I would say that we are hopeful to get some of those guys back.”

The Titans also activated rookie defensive back Elijah Molden off of the Reserve Covid List on Monday as well.