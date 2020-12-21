Titans pick up 10th win for first time since 2008

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans will not go 9-7 for a fifth-straight year.

A 46-25 win over Detroit on Sunday marked the first time they’ve hit double-digit wins in a regular season in 12 years.

When asked about getting to 10 wins, Mike Vrabel shrugged it off and said, “It’s just an opportunity to win 11.” The not-done-yet mindset was alive in well in the locker room.

“I mean we’re just a resilient bunch. I honestly don’t think we really care about the whole 9-7 thing,” said Titans safety Kevin Byard. “I mean, mainly you’re just trying to be 1 and 0 every single week. If it would have took nine wins to get into the playoffs, that’s what it would have took. But it’s really all about getting wins and stacking up wins. Do it feel good to have nine wins? I mean, yeah, but at the same time it really doesn’t matter. We’re just trying to get as many wins as possible.”

The win came as many have this season, from a big offensive performance. The Titans scored over 40 points for the 4th time this season. Ryan Tannehill finished with his first-career five touchdown performance and for the 7th time this season, the Titans boast a 100 yard receiver (Corey Davis, 110) and 100 yard rusher (Derrick Henry, 147).

“I think that’s what makes us dangerous is the fact that we can switch it up. Obviously, Derrick (Henry) does his thing. He’s going to gain his yards and we’re able to play off that in the pass game. Or we’re not going to do play actions, we can drop back and gain yards that way. I think we’ve shown that throughout the year,” said Ryan Tannehill.

It was an impressive performance from Henry, but was it enough to get him to 2,000 yards? The back needed to average 156 yards per game to get there, but finished with 147 on the day. He has some work to do over the final two games, now needing to average over 160.

Next up, Sunday Night Football against the Packers in Green Bay.