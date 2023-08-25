NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans wrap up their preseason at home as the team welcomes the New England Patriots to Nissan Stadium on Friday night.

Kickoff time is 7:15 p.m. CST. You can catch the game in Nashville on WKRN News 2.

Livestream: You can also watch a live stream of the preseason game here.

Titans Preseason Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 12: Titans (17) / Chicago Bears (23)

Saturday, Aug. 19: Titans (24) vs. Minnesota Vikings (16)

vs. Minnesota Vikings (16) Friday, Aug. 25: New England Patriots vs. Titans (7:15 p.m.)

