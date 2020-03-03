Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk comments on tragic storm

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, center, speaks to people before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans practice facility and Nissan Stadium both escaped the Nashville tornado Monday evening with no damage despite both being in the vicinity of the storm.

Tuesday afternoon Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk put out this statement offering the team’s condolences and commitment to the community it calls home.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to those families who lost loved ones in the tornadoes last night and are heartbroken to see the damage across Nashville and Tennessee. We know the strength of our community and the Volunteer spirit that lives in us all. We will join the efforts to re-build in these areas and know our neighbors will join us.”

Back in 1998 when the Titans had just relocated to Nashville the city was also hit by a powerful tornado and star players like Steve McNair and head coach Jeff Fisher were in the community with chainsaws in hand helping clean up the carnage.

The Titans were also out in the community helping clean up after the horrific flooding of 2010. The organization donated $400,000 to Middle Tennessee flood victims during that crisis.

Adams Strunk also jumped on board to help Texans star JJ Watt by donating $1 million when he raised money for Houston’s relief effort when Hurricane Harvey ravaged that city.