Titans OLB Bud Dupree activated off PUP list, joins team at practice

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans just got a big piece back on defense, as outside linebacker Bud Dupree was activated off the physically unable to perform list, joining the team for practice on Friday.

Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Titans back in March, but was still recovering from knee surgery, after tearing his ACL with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

And while he’s no longer wearing gold and black, he’s thrilled to be in Nashville, playing football again.

“It’s exciting for me, being able to do the things they are allowing me to do right now. I love this game and I’m excited to be with the Titans,” said Dupree.

Dupree did not participate in any team periods during Friday’s practice, but he did take part in individual drills.

The 28-year-old was considered to be one of the best pass rushers available in free agency, when the Titans snagged him up. Last season, he up eight sacks in 11 games with the Steelers.

Dupree hasn’t played in a game since December and noted that being on the field in some capacity, communicating with his teammates, is what he missed the most.

“Not being on the field for awhile then coming back with a new team, being able to find and communicate with the guys. Knowing the plays is one thing. But really just feeling that communication aspect of it. That just makes me more complete,” added Dupree.

Dupree said he’ll continue to work hard in camp, and believes he can be ready Week 1 of the regular season. But ultimately the timetable for his return to game action will be left up to the team.