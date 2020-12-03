Titans nominate Ryan Tannehill for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) comes to the sideline after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After winning the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award last season, Tannehill has the chance to add another prestigious award to his trophy case.

The league announced the 32 nominations for the seventh-annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The Titans nominated Ryan Tannehill for the award that recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

The NFL’s official release states:

“The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

“The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr.

“A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community – Warrick Dunn, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler – will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Friday, December 18.”

The winner will be announced as part of the NFL Honors awards ahead of Super Bowl LV in February of 2021.

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES:

TEAMPLAYER TEAMPLAYER
Arizona CardinalsS Budda Baker Las Vegas RaidersQB Derek Carr
Atlanta FalconsC Alex Mack Los Angeles ChargersDE Joey Bosa
Baltimore RavensDE Calais Campbell Los Angeles RamsS John Johnson
Buffalo BillsCB Tre’Davious White Miami DolphinsLB Kyle Van Noy
Carolina PanthersQB Teddy Bridgewater Minnesota VikingsTE Kyle Rudolph
Chicago BearsLB Khalil Mack New England PatriotsWR Matthew Slater
Cincinnati BengalsLB Josh Bynes New Orleans SaintsT Ryan Ramczyk
Cleveland BrownsRB Nick Chubb New York GiantsDB Logan Ryan
Dallas CowboysRB Ezekiel Elliott New York JetsDL Folorunso Fatukasi
Denver BroncosCB Bryce Callahan Philadelphia EaglesC Jason Kelce
Detroit LionsC Frank Ragnow Pittsburgh SteelersDT Cameron Heyward
Green Bay PackersQB Aaron Rodgers San Francisco 49ersFB Kyle Juszczyk
Houston TexansDT Brandon Dunn Seattle SeahawksLB K.J. Wright
Indianapolis ColtsDE Justin Houston Tampa Bay BuccaneersLB Lavonte David
Jacksonville JaguarsDE/LB Josh Allen Tennessee TitansQB Ryan Tannehill
Kansas City ChiefsQB Patrick Mahomes Washington Football TeamWR Terry McLaurin

