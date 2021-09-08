Titans name 2021 Team Captains

Star running back Derrick Henry is a Captain once again for the Titans in the 2021 season.

The team voted on Captains Wednesday morning and came away with five, four of who have been Captains before.

RB – Derrick Henry

QB – Ryan Tannehill

DL – Jeffery Simmons

S – Kevin Byard

P – Brett Kern

Tannehill is a Captain for the second straight season and says he knows playing quarterback for this team requires leadership, “There is definitely responsibility, but I welcome it. I love being in this position to help draw our guys closer together and push each and every guy to be the best player and person they can be. It is definitely a challenge, but it is exciting. It is part of why I love playing the position is the challenge of it, and being able to lead guys through adversity and continue to find a way to win.”

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told the team who the Captains were just before practice and says they have in important roll, “They represent the team and who we want to be and help carry that message from me, the coaching staff, and then into the locker room. The players can ask them – some guys may not want to come and ask me something. I think the captains usually can and I try to visit with them. There are no restrictions on leadership, guys are going to be able to lead whether we name them a captain, or they were voted on by their teammates as captains. That is critical to understand.”

The Titans open the season Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium.