Titans name 2020 season captains

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans and teammates celebrate after his interception over the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The Titans may return 19 of 22 starters from last years team, but the leadership structure has a new look to it with Kevin Byard the only captain returning.

Joining the Titans All-Pro safety after running back Derrick Henry, quarterback Ryan Tannehill, defensive lineman Daquan Jones and punter Brett Kern.

Henry emerged as a vocal leader last season on his way to the NFL rushing crown and the Titans run to the AFC Championship game. Tannehill has earned praise for his leadership after taking over the team in week 7 and having a career year.

Jones is the most tenured Titans starter on offense or defense, he is starting his 7th season in two-tone blue.

No player has spent more in Nashville though than Kern who is entering 12th season with the Titans, the last three saw him earn Pro Bowl honors.

The 2019 Titans captains were Byard, Marcus Mariota, Jurrell Casey, Wesley Woodyard and Ben Jones. Only Byard and Jones are still with the team.