After leading the Titans to 12 wins while using a record 91 players Mike Vrabel was named the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year Thursday night in Los Angeles.

In his fourth season running the Titans he led the team to its second straight AFC South title and the number one seed in the AFC.

What defined Vrabel and the 2021 Titans though was the ability to overcome a litany of injuries to players like AJ Brown, Julio Jones, Bud Dupree, David Long Jr and of course star running back Derrick Henry. No matter who filled in the expectations and the confidence to succeed remained the same.

NFL Coach of the Year Voting

Mike Vrabel 36

Matt LaFleur 8

Rich Bisaccia 3

Zac Taylor 2

Bill Belichick 1

Vrabel thanked his family, the Titans, his best friend and said the award is a reflection of what the team accomplished.