Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans might be done for the season, but on Thursday the team got some good news, learning that head coach Mike Vrabel has been named 2021 NFL Coach of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

The PFWA has selected Tennessee's Mike Vrabel as the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year, New England's Bill Belichick as the Executive of the Year and Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as the Assistant Coach of the Year. — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 27, 2022

Vrabel played a key role in guiding Tennessee to a 12-5 record in the regular season. Not only did the Titans capture another AFC South title, but they were also the AFC’s top seed for the first time since 2008. The 12 wins in the regular season were the most for the franchise since 2008, when the Titans finished 13-3.

And in four seasons coaching in Tennessee, Vrabel has guided the organization to its third consecutive postseason appearance.

But what might have been Vrabel’s biggest accomplishment this season, is that fact the Titans used 91 players during the season, which was a new NFL record in a non-strike year. With star running back Derrick Henry going down in Week 8 and several other players battling injuries throughout the season, many counted the Titans out. However, the team continued to navigate through adversity, with several players coming in and stepping into key roles.

This is Vrabel’s first PFWA Coach of the Year award.