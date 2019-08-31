Titans make final cuts, trade Taylor to the Browns

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 30: Taywan Taylor #13 of the Tennessee Titans prepares to go out for a pass route during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Colts defeated the Titans 33-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans have decided on their final 53-man roster to start the season. They also announced a trade, sending wide receiver Taywan Taylor to the Cleveland Browns. In return, the Titans receive at 2020 draft pick.

The former third round draft pick out of Western Kentucky, has struggled to be a consistent and reliable receiver for the Titans. In two seasons with the Titans he finished with 53 catches for 697 yards and two touchdowns.

Here are the rest of the moves the Titans made on Saturday:

Waived players: P Austin Barnard, RB Alex Barnes, DL Amani Bledsoe, OLB Eric Cotton, CB Kenneth Durden, LB Ukeme Eligwe, C Hronis Grasu, OL A.T. Hall, DL Frank Herron, TE Parker Hesse, TE Ryan Hewitt, WR Cody Hollister, DL Braxton Hoyett, RB Akeem Hunt, DB Mike Jordan, C Corey Levin, OLB LaTroy Lewis, T Tyler Marz, WR Tanner McEvoy, RB Jeremy McNichols, DL Chris Nelson, CB Kareem Orr, OL Austin Pasztor, CB D’Andre Payne, WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams, OLB Derrick Roberson, LB Quart’e Sapp, OL Aaron Stinnie, S JoJo Tillery, WR Papi White, QB Logan Woodside, S Ladarius Wiley and WR DeAngelo Yancey.

Lastly, the club placed DL Jeffery Simmons on Reserve – NFI (Non-Football Injury) and T Taylor Lewan is on the Reserve – Suspended list for the first four games.

The Tennessee Titans will open up the regular season on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.