Titans make deal with Vic Beasley official

A deal that was reported two weeks ago is finally official, the Titans have agreed to a one-year contract with outside linebacker Vic Beasley.

The Atlanta Falcons selected Beasley 8th overall in 2015 and he went on to play in 78 games piling up 37.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and 156 tackles.

Beasley’s play peaked in 2016 when he led the NFL with 15.5 sacks. Last season Beasley had 8 to lead Atlanta, but they announced after the season they would not be extending a new contract offer to him.

The Titans are looking for another outside linebacker to play opposite of Harold Landry. They brought in Cameron Wake last off-season but he was released after one season that was cut short by a lock of productivity and injury.

Over a four-year career at Clemson, Beasley played in 48 games and totaled 33 sacks, which set a new school record. As a senior, he earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year and All-America honors.