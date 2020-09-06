Titans make big move, sign defensive end Jadeveon Clowney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No More Clownin’ Around. The Tennessee Titans made it official on Sunday, signing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, this is a 1-year and worth up to $15 million dollars.

Clowney, who was also getting interest from the New Orleans Saints, will now reunite with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who served as his position coach and defensive coordinator when the two were with the Houston Texans. In fact, Clowney had his best season in 2017, when he played in Vrabel’s scheme for the Texans.

Clowney also played for Titans outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen in Houston. Titans defensive backs coach Anthony Midget held the same title on the Texans staff that coached Clowney.

The three-time Pro Bowler is also close with Titans corner-back Johnathan Joseph, who played college football at South Carolina, same as Clowney.

Clowney (6-5, 255), was the number one overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. Over his six-year NFL career, he has played in 75 games and tallied 236 tackles, 32 sacks, 71 tackles for loss, 14 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.

Over the past four seasons (since 2016), Clowney is one of only three NFL players with at least 60 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles and 150 quarterback pressures, per Sportradar. The others on the list are Aaron Donald and Chandler Jones. He ranks fourth in the NFL over those four seasons in tackles for loss with 60.

Last year for Seattle, he tallied 31 tackles, three sacks, seven tackles for loss, a career-best four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 13 games played. Before being traded to the Seahawks just prior to the 2019 season kicking off, Clowney played five seasons (2014-18) for the Texans. His best season came in 2017, earning his second Pro Bowl appearance, when he started 16 games and recorded 9.5 sacks, 21 quarterback hits, 21 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In 2017, he was one of only two NFL players (Chandler Jones, Arizona) to register 20 or more tackles for loss and 20 or more quarterback hits.

Tackles for loss from 2016-19 :

Rank Player TFL 1 Aaron Donald 77 2t Cameron Jordan 67 2t Chandler Jones 67 4 Jadeveon Clowney 60 5 Danielle Hunter 59

Players with 60+ tackles for loss, 8+ forced fumbles and 150+ quarterback pressures, 2016-19 :

Player TFL FF Tot Press Aaron Donald 77 13 225.0 Chandler Jones 67 17 183.0 Jadeveon Clowney 60 8 159.0

And according to Pro Football Talk, for the second straight year, Clowney will have a crack at the open market in March as the Titans waive the franchise tag in 2021.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.