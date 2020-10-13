Titans make 6 roster moves prior to Bills game

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans got two more players back from the Reserve/Covid-List just hours before their matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton and linebacker Kamalei Correa were both removed from that list. Correa went out with Covid-19 September 30th and Fulton went on the list October 1st.

That leaves the Titans with 7 players still on the Reserve/Covid List including starting defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and starting receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries.

The Titans also elevated four players from the practice squad to possibly play in this game. Wide receiver Cody Hollister, offensive lineman David Quessenberry, linebacker Darren Bates and cornerback Kareem Orr were all elevated and all of them have played meaningful minutes for the Titans in the past.