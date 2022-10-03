The injury bug is back for the Tennessee Titans and this time it claimed first round pick Treylon Burks.

Burks left the Titans game in Indianapolis Sunday to what Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network is reporting is a turf toe injury.

Head coach Mike Vrabel offered few details as usual, “I don’t know how long he will be out. We will continue to evaluate him this week and see where he is at.”

Vrabel did say the Titans had the players on the roster to replace Burks which indicates it is not a long term injury and he may not be headed for the injured reserve list. Players are required to miss four games now when they go on I-R.

Wide receiver Racey McMath started the season on I-R and Vrabel added Monday he does not expect McMath to come off of that list this week.

That likely means increased snaps for Cody Hollister and for rookie Kyle Phillips who is battling back from a shoulder injury.

In four games this season Burks has 10 catches for 129 yards.