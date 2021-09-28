Titans lose Roberson & Weaver to injury

The Tennessee Titans got leaner at outside linebacker Tuesday with both Rashad Weaver and Derick Roberson going on Injured Reserve.

Weaver had two tackles Sunday in his NFL debut, but the 4th round pick left the game in the second half with a broken leg.

Roberson made the team after a strong training camp and preseason, but a knee injury kept him out last week and prevented him from practicing this week.

The Titans did add a familiar face signing Sharif Finch to the practice squad. Finich played with the Titans in 2018 and 2019 and had 3.5 sacks.

General Manager Jon Robinson has more moves to make, with Tuesday’s losses the roster is at 51. The Titans could sign two new players or possibly get back players like Marcus Johnson or Sam Ficken who are on Injured Reserve.