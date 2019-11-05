Titans lose Malcolm Butler for rest of season

Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) is assisted following an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

The season is over for Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler after he was placed on injured reserve Tuesday by the organization.

Butler went down with what has been reported to be a broken wrist in the Titans 30-20 loss to the Carolina Panthers Sunday. Panther receiver Curtis Samuel landed awkwardly on Butler’s arm as the two both fell to the ground in the end zone.

While the Titans have not confirmed the injury News 2 did witness Butler leaving St. Thomas Sports Park Monday with his arm immobilized.

Butler was in the midst of a bounce back season for the Titans. After struggling for much of 2018 he had been solid for the Titans with 32 tackles, 2 interceptions and 9 passes defended.

The Titans re-signed cornerback Tye Smith to replace Butler. Smith has been with the Titans virtually the entire season, but has only played in 2 with 2 tackles.

Additionally, the team added WR Rashard Davis to the practice squad and removed OL Daniel Munyer.

Smith has played in four games this year, recording three special teams stops, and a total of 19 games overall for the Titans. He was waived on Saturday.