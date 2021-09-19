Titans look to bounce back in Seattle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After an extremely disappointing 25 point opening loss, things only get tougher for the Titans with a trip to Seattle Sunday to face the Seahawks (1-0).

“I think the response has been good.” said head coach Mike Vrabel. “I think the message has been, ‘Let’s stop trying to be perfect.’ We are never going to be perfect in anything that we do, but we are just looking for some precision. Be precise, play fast, play aggressive, play sound, physical, but we have to lose this mentality of perfection that is never attainable.”

The Titans were less than perfect from the jump against Arizona, only amassing eight plays on their first three drives. Vrabel would like to see a faster start against Seattle, “It would be great, but hopefully we are built for if that doesn’t happen.”

Titans after 10 point losses under Vrabel



2018: (1-2)

2019: (3-0)

2020: (4-0)

The Titans defense has its hands full with a Seattle offense that could be even better than the Cardinals with quarterback Russell Wilson, running back Chris Carson, receiver TJ Lockett, and the massive DK Metcalf.

Metcalf is 6-4, 230 pounds and Vrabel says he is a problem, “There is just a size and strength and speed element that he has. You got a big man that runs fast and is strong. I think if you get off balance, he has the ability to knock you by and use his strength and also some of his runs after the catch. There are a lot of problems, a lot of issues.”

Last week, cornerbacks Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins, Kristian Fulton, and the rest of the Titans secondary were torched for 4 TD passes by Kyler Murray, they need a big bounce-back game for the Titans to even have a chance.

Tennessee will also be without first-round pick Caleb Farley who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

The Titans offense has to focus on the two things it did not do in week one, running the ball and protecting the quarterback. That will not be easy against a Seahawks defense that sacked Carson Wentz three times last week and hit him 7 more times.

“They are a very sound team in all three phases, definitely on defense,” said Titans star Derrick Henry. “I think they play well together. They are physical, they blitz, they tackle well, so we have to be locked in this week and be ready for those boys.”

While Tennessee always looks to establish Henry early, new offensive coordinator Todd Downing may have to go to the air early to try to lighten the box against an offensive line that struggled last week.

On special teams, the Titans are already on their third kicker of the season. Michael Badgley was released Monday and the Titans signed veteran Randy Bulluck off of their practice squad Tuesday.