Titans star linebacker Bud Dupree was placed on the Return to Practice list Wednesday but remains on injured reserve with an abdominal injury.

This is the standard move for players returning from injury. Players are allowed to practice without counting against the 53 man roster while the team assesses how they get thru practice and if they are healthy enough to play.

With the Titans heading to Pittsburgh Sunday this has to be a game Dupree is eying. He starred for the Steelers for 6 seasons piling up 40.5 sacks before joining the Titans this Spring in free agency.

Dupree has only 7 tackles and 1 sack in limited action with the Titans this season. The team’s defense looked like it was really hitting its stride though when Dupree left their game with New Orleans November 14th with an abdominal strain.