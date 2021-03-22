Titans land wide receiver Josh Reynolds

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds (11) stiff-arms Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Tennessee Titans finally added to a thin wide receiving corps agreeing to terms with Josh Reynolds according to multiple reports.

Reynolds joins the Titans after four years with the Los Angeles Rams who drafted him in the 4th round in 2017 out of Texas A&M.

Durability has highlights Reynolds career so far, he played in all 16 games in all four seasons. Reynolds is also coming off the best year of his career catching 52 passes for 618 yards and 2 touchdowns.

For his career Reynolds has 113 receptions for 1,450 yards and 9 touchdowns.

AJ Brown is clearly the Titans number one receiver, what is not clear is if Reynolds is expected to be the two or the three. The Titans are expected to draft a wide receiver in the first three rounds of this years draft.

Reynolds deal is reportedly just one year.

The Titans made the deals of cornerback Kevin Johnson, offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo and outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi official on Monday.