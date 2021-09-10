Titans’ kicker Sam Ficken questionable for Sunday’s season opener

Tennessee Titans kicker Sam Ficken during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans have dealt with their fair share of issues at the kicking position over the last few years, but Sam Ficken was named the starter in training camp and was ready to go, headed into Sunday’s opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

On Friday, Ficken was limited in practice and then showed up on the final injury report, listed as questionable with a right groin issue.

After Ficken was added to the injury report, Tennessee signed veteran K Michael Badgley to the practice squad, which means there is a possiblity we’ll see a new face on the field in the Titans opener.

Other news from the injury report on Friday: Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) practiced in full but is listed as questionable for Sunday. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds (foot), TE Tommy Hudson (toe) and CB Chris Jackson (hamstring) are all questionable as well.

Linebacker David Long, who has not practiced this week, (hamstring) is out.