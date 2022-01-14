Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Associated Press announced it’s NFL All-Pro teams on Friday, and Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard made the list. He was named to the First All-Pro team for the second time in his career.

The former MTSU standout was coming off of a down year in 2020, but this season bounced back with five picks, two defensive touchdowns, and 13 passes defended.

And while Byard was the only first team player, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons was selected as a Second-Team All-Pro.

Simmons was a consistent force for the Titans in the regular season, tallying 8.5 sacks, helping revive the team’s pass-rush.

Also getting votes at their positions, left guard Rodger Saffold (one), and long snapper Morgan Cox (four).