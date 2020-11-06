Titans Kern, Humphries will not play Sunday vs. Chicago

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans will be without a couple key contributors this Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears.

Three-time Pro Bowler and 2019 All-Pro punter Brett Kern has been ruled out. He sustained a wrist injury in last Sunday’s game against the Bengals. He would’ve been playing in his 200th career NFL game in the regular season. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said they are bringing in players for workouts on Saturday.

And wide receiver Adam Humphries is has also been ruled out. Vrabel said he is still in concussion protocol.

“Adam will not be available,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We’ve always taken these concussion protocol players very seriously. They will work their way through the protocol. There is zero pressure for them to get back quicker than they should.

The sixth-year veteran is tied for third on the team with 22 receptions. Those catches have gone for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (Knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday. Vrabel told the media in a Zoom call that he needed to rest this week and that the team will see how he is on Saturday before moving forward with a decision about his status.

Continuing on defense, cornerback Tye Smith (shoulder) is also questionable and with newly added cornerback Desmond King still not being cleared to play, this could leave the team very thin in the secondary.

“We have to see him in the building. We’ve got to be able to evaluate what he’s learned and what he can pick up. He’s played football before, a lot of it, and again maybe we’ll have more tomorrow but that’s where we’re at. So, I would say that there’s a possibility,” said Vrabel.

Meanwhile, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson missed Thursday and Friday practices and will only be able to play on Sunday if the team activates him by Saturday. If the team doesn’t activate him by Wednesday he’ll be out the rest of season.