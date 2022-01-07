Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The is no question that one day Julio Jones is going to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The seven-time Pro Bowler spent most of his NFL career playing the role of star wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, but in his first season with the Tennessee Titans he’s struggled to find individual success.

Jones has played in just nine games this season, with 26 receptions for 376 yards and no touchdowns. The major issue has been the lack of availability, dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. He also missed last Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19.

There is a chance that Jones could end up having his worst season statistically in the league, but right now that’s not what he’s concerned with.

“I don’t play the game for stats, I never had,” said Jones.

What the Alabama native is focused on, being a team player.

“For me as a person, as a player, it’s what can I do with my job in any particular game. If it’s going out there, getting 300 yards for 2 or 3 touchdowns, but also I can go out there and have two catches, and block my tail off for my team. As long as I’m successful and giving my team a chance to win the game.”

The is no denying the fact that Jones is a team orientated guy, but the frustration lies in the fact that the Titans paid Jones plenty of money to be a big contributor, and that hasn’t been the case.

On Friday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about what it would take to get Jones more involved with the offense moving forward.

“I think availability is really important,” said Vrabel. We are going to run our offense whether Julio (Jones) is out there, whether A.J. (Brown) is out there, whether Nick (Westbrook-Ikhine) is out there, whether Chester (Rogers) is out there, Dez (Fitzpatrick). We are going to run the offense and we are going to call plays that we think give us the best chance to win the football game.”

The good news is the season isn’t over. Jones will play on Sunday in the Titans regular season finale against the Houston Texans, and hopefully be healthy and available for the playoffs.

“I’m not thinking about the playoffs right now, we have laser focus right now for Houston,” said Jones.