Titans Josh Reynolds looks to rebound after early setback

The first depth chart of the season is out for the Titans and despite an early injury setback Josh Reynolds is still listed as the Titans third starting wide receiver.

The Titans signed Reynolds to a 1-year, $1.75-million deal in free agency before they traded for Julio Jones. After four years with the Rams Reynolds was clearly betting on himself to have a big year in the Titans offense and an injury on Day 2 of Training Camp is not the start he or anyone with the Titans was looking for.

“You always want to be able to come out and show what you can do, you know, every day.” said Reynolds, “Every day I’m not out there is a day I’m losing reps on the offense, losing opportunities to get better for the offense.”

Head coach Mike Vrabel made it clear Reynolds has not disappointed despite the setback, “He started off and had a really nice couple of days, and then no fault to his own something happens and he has to be out a few days, but I like his professionalism. He is locked into the meetings, I hear him communicate. He doesn’t have a whole lot of mental errors so that is a good start as far as playing receiver, but now you have to go out there and get open and catch the ball.”

In four years in Los Angeles Reynolds had 113 receptions, but 52 of the came in a breakout season last year that also saw him go for 618 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Reynolds returned to practice late last week and had a strong day Monday at camp for the Titans. He says that does not guarantee anything tomorrow, “l felt great today, bodies are crazy things I could feel different tomorrow. I’m just going to take it day by day and work with the training staff and they’ll have a plan for me to get me going.”

Reynolds says he may not be at his fully explosive self at the point, but the Titans have seen him at his best so they know what he is capable of doing and the types of plays he is capable of making in the passing game.

Now as Vrabel said he has to start making them because other Titans are. This might be the most heated training camp battle we have seen at wide receiver for the Titans. Marcus Johnson and Chester Rogers continue to excel on a daily basis and right now both are listed as second teamers.

“There’s competition for sure, but you never want to get out of your play style. You want to incorporate a few things, but stick to what got you here and what’s been keeping you here.” Reynolds said.

It does not sound like Reynolds has lost his spot or is necessarily in any danger of it at this point, but it is also clear he needs to be on the field and stacking practices and the sooner the better.