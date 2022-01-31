Four Tennessee Titans are headed to the Pro Bowl with the addition of defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and offensive guard Rodgers Saffold Monday.

This is the first Pro Bowl for both players. Simmons replaces Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Saffold replaces Colts guard Quenton Nelson. Nelson and Jones are both out due to injuries.

Simmons had a breakout season in his third year with the Titans finishing with a career high 8.5 sacks, 54 tackles and 12 tackles for loss. Simmons also had 3 more sacks in the Titans playoff loss to Cincinnati.

Saffold is making the first Pro Bowl appearance of his 12-year NFL career. This season, Saffold battled through injury to make 15 starts at left guard and paving the way for the league’s fifth-best rushing attack.

The Pro Bowl is Sunday, February 6th in Las Vegas.