Titans Jackson, Borders won’t play Sunday against the Jaguars

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans final injury report on Fridays has been rather long over the past few weeks, but it’s a little shorter this time as the team prepares for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told the media in Friday’s Zoom conference call that cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson and Breon Borders have both been ruled out. He also mentioned that defensive end Teair Tart’s suspension was upheld. He will not play on Sunday.

The only other Titans player with a designation on the final injury report is outside linebacker Derick Roberson, he’s listed as questionable.

There is some good news, despite not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, wide receiver A.J. Brown was a full-participant on Friday and is expected to play on Sunday.

And after missing last Sunday’s game, tight end Jonnu Smith is healthy. He was a full-participant in practice all week and said he’s excited to get back out on the field to help his team win.

“I was just battling back from a little setback, but I’m feeling great and looking forward to getting back out there. I’m just excited to help the team, whether that be in the red zone or middle of the field, I’ll do whatever I need to do,” said Smith.

Here’s a look at the full injury reports for both the Titans and Jaguars:

The Titans will take on the Jaguars on Sunday, kick off set for Noon (CT).