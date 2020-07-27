Titans infectious disease emergency response (IDER) plan approved by NFL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As players prepare to report for training camp tomorrow at St. Thomas Sports Park, the Titans are as ready as a team can be right now.

The NFL approved 20 of 32 team’s infectious disease emergency response (IDER) plans ahead of tomorrow’s league-wide report date. Each team was tasked with coming up with their own individual plan for health and safety guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.

The other 12 teams awaiting approval are under review.

The approval of the Titans COVID-19 pandemic protocols means they are ready for players to report Tuesday. Reporting to training camp in 2020 will look considerably different than in years past. The first day will consist of a COVID-19 test and then they’ll leave the facility. Players will come back for the same drill two more times and must register three negatives before spending extended periods of time at the facility.