NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans invited high school coaches across the mid-south to Nashville for a diversity coaching summit.

The coaches, who are from the Minority Coaching Association of Tennessee, were able to get up close and personal with Titans general manager Ran Carthon, head coach Mike Vrabel and the rest of the Titans coaching staff. They learned player safety and development and strength training. They also got to observe practice Tuesday afternoon.

It’s all about empowering the coaches and it’s an event Vrabel was blessed to be a part of.

“A lot of these guys I mean, they’re the head trainer, the strength coach, they’re the head coach, and so we’re trying to give them as much information about all those different things that we possibly can,” said Vrabel. “It was great. They asked questions. They were in meetings. So Josh, Corey, and his staff did a fantastic job. And I’m thankful for for the idea and thankful for the turnout.”

Hillsboro coach Anthony Brown said, “just getting down here, seeing how the speed of practice and what the Titans are doing and just the fact that they have us out here is a blessing, you know, so it’s a lot for a lot of great coaches and a great organization.”

Titans minicamp resumes Wednesday afternoon.