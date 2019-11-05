Titans host Fort Campbell soldiers for flag football

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – It’s much more fun field to be on than a battle field.

On Tuesday, the Titans were out of the facility, so they let over a hundred soldiers from Fort Campbell use it for a friendly game of flag football.

This, as part of their “Solute to Service” festivities for Sunday’s game. The team will honor and pay respect to members of our military.

After a competitive game of flag football, one soldier said the respect is mutual.

“It’s definitely hard work flag football,” said Staff Sergeant Sean Lucas. “I ran into a guy and my wrist now hurts and I’m not even in pads with guys who are 300 pounds, so it’s definitely gives me a bigger appreciation for the NFL players.

But the event wasn’t about winning, it was about fun.

“A good time to get off work, go spend time with your soldiers, and get out here and have fun with the guys,” he added.

On Sunday when the Titans host the Kansas City Chiefs, the Titans will invite a hand-full of soldiers to assist with the pregame National Anthem and will also honor members of our military in a special halftime celebration.