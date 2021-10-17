Titans host Bills in Monday Night Football showdown

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

For the first time in four years the Titans and Nissan Stadium host Monday Night Football with the red hot Buffalo Bills in town.

The Bills are 4-1 after winning their last four games by a staggering 111 points and are a six point favorite to beat the Titans on their home turf.

This is Monday Night Football and it is a chance for this Titans team to show what it is all about.

“It’s definitely exciting, we’re playing a really good team, Monday Night Football, everybody watching.” said Titans receiver AJ Brown, “You’ve got to show up and play… Everybody is excited, It’s a big game.”

Titans Monday Night Football Record –

Franchise All-Time 24-18

Titans Era 13-7

Brown and fellow receiver are two of the big stories of the game for the Titans. They have only had the two of them on the field together for one game and that was the opener. They are both expected to play Monday night but Brown’s status for was downgraded Sunday to questionable when he came down with an illness.

The Titans offense has averaged over 26 points per game despite their inability to get their star receivers on the field but they will need them both against a Bills team that ranks #1 in the NFL in scoring offense (34.4 PPG) and scoring defense (12.8 PPG).

The Titans offense will have its hands full trying to keep quarterback Ryan Tannehill clean. Tannehill has already been sacked a whopping 20 times this season and the Bills have a talented and deep defensive line that has already wracked up 14 sacks this season.

Running the ball could be the Titans best friend, thankfully they are well suited to do that with the NFL’s leading rusher in Derrick Henry with 640 yards. Buffalo is likely to be his toughest challenge of the season though, they are giving up only 78 yards a game on the ground.

“They are ranked third for a reason.” Henry said, “Even looking back, 2019, like two years ago, they still have some of the same guys who played together for a long time, who know the schemes very well and who do great in the scheme. They have a lot of experience from top to bottom. It is a really good defense.”

The Bills as a team do not appear to have a weakness and look like a nightmare to game plan for.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel says game planning is not the hard part though, “I think forming it is the easy part, it is executing it that will be the tough part. They are number one in a lot of categories, scoring both offensively and defensively, third down they are very high in both offense and defense.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the early favorite to win NFL MVP and is off to red hot start throwing for 1,370 yards, 12 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions. Allen has gone from an athletic, mobile quarterback, to an athletic quarterback with accuracy, especially on deep balls.

Titans safety Kevin Byard says the Titans have to be prepared, “We obviously understand the challenge ahead of us with explosive offense and a really great defense, so us as a defense we are looking at it that we’ve got to go and play better than their defense.”

Allen is not short on targets with receivers Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and now Emmanuel Sanders. They all have at least 19 receptions and at least 215 yards. Not one Titans receiver has 19 receptions at this point.

Bills Receivers –

Stefon Diggs 28 Rec. 374 Yards, 1 TD

Cole Beasley 26 Rec. 215 Yards

Emmanuel Sanders 19 Rec. 322 Yards, 4 TD’s

Dawson Knox 18 Rec. 261 Yards, 5 TD’s

The Titans pass rush could get a push from the return of linebacker Bud Dupree who is expected to return to for Tennessee after missing the last two games.

Tennessee is shorthanded in the secondary though with starting cornerback Kristian Fulton already ruled out with a hamstring injury. Rookie 1st round pick Caleb Farley and Breon Borders are expected to fill the void left by Fulton.