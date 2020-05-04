Titans hiring Monti Ossenfort from Patriots as Director of Player Personnel

The Patriot Way is becoming more and more the Titan Way.

The Titans are adding another member from the Patriots organization with Monti Ossenfort joining the front office as Director of Player Personnel.

Ossenfort will work under Vice President of Personnel Ryan Cowden and General Manager Jon Robinson.

In 2014 Ossenfort replaced Robinson as the Patriots Director of College Scouting when Robinson left to be Director of Player Personnel in Tampa Bay.

Ossenfort has held that job ever since and has seen the Patriots draft players such as Shaq Mason, Trey Flowers and Isaiah Wynn.