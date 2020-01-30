Titans hire Anthony Midget as new secondary coach

This is a photo of Anthony Midget of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Thursday, May 31, 2018. (AP Photo)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans busy off season is just getting started. On Thursday, they announced Anthony Midget will be the new secondary coach, replacing Kerry Coombs, who became the defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Midget isn’t lacking when it comes to experience. He has been coaching the last 14 years, including six seasons (2014-19) with the Houston Texans. The past two seasons he was the Texans secondary coach. In 2018, the Texans finished ninth in the NFL in interceptions with 15 and fourth in points allowed (19.8).

Midget joined the Texans in 2014, as the assistant secondary coach, and spent four seasons in that role before being promoted to secondary coach. The Texans 2016 defense was ranked first in yards allowed, surrendering only 301.3 per game, and was the only team to not allow a 300-yard passer.

Before joining the NFL, he spent time coaching at the college level making stops at Penn State, Georgia State, and at his alma mater Virginia Tech. As a player, Midget was a three-year starter at cornerback for the Hookies and was a fifth-round selection by the Atlanta Falcons in 2000.

The Titans are still looking for a new defensive coordinator after Dean Pees announced his retirement. That decision is expected to come soon.