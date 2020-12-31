Titans’ Henry reached out to Dalvin Cook after death of his father

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 27: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans takes the field before the game agains the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Derrick Henry comes into Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with 1,777 yards on the ground. That means he needs 223 yards to become the eighth member of the 2,000-yard club. That might be a tall task to accomplish, but Henry is already guaranteed the crown king in another category.

For the second straight season, the Titans star player will be the NFL’s rushing leader. The only other running back that could’ve challenged him in the final week of the regular season is the Minnesota Vikings dynamic back Dalvin Cook, however he won’t play on Sunday due to the recent death of his father.

Derrick Henry spoke about he and Cook’s relationship on a Thursday’s media conference call.

“Me and Dalvin (Cook) talk a lot throughout the season, always encouraging each other, telling each other good game,” said Henry.

While Henry feels honored to win another title, first and foremost he wanted to send his thoughts and prayers out to Cook and his family during this difficult time.

“I reached out to him, told him I’m praying for his family, send him my condolences. It’s bigger than football. It’s his dad. Very sad and feel for him and his family, prayers for his family,” said Henry.

As for Henry and his accomplishment, he joins nine others who have led the league in consecutive seasons, and as expected gave most of the credit to his teammates.

“Rushing title, that’s an accomplishment from you, your O-line, everybody that’s blocking for you, and me going to do my job,” added Henry.