Titans headed to Tampa for joint practices

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians says the Super Bowl champs will host the Titans for joint practices before the teams meet for a preseason game in August.

Arians broke the news during an interview with PewterReport.com.

The Titans and Bucs worked out against each other in Nashville in 2018 before a preseason game at Nissan Stadium. They were scheduled to play in the preseason last year in Tampa but the entire preseason was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson has a long relationship with Bucs G-M Jason Licht. Then Robinson worked for Licht for two seasons when he took over in Tampa.