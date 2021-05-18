Titans headed to Tampa for joint practices

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians says the Super Bowl champs will host the Titans for joint practices before the teams meet for a preseason game in August.
Arians broke the news during an interview with PewterReport.com.
The Titans and Bucs worked out against each other in Nashville in 2018 before a preseason game at Nissan Stadium. They were scheduled to play in the preseason last year in Tampa but the entire preseason was cancelled due to Covid-19.
Titans general manager Jon Robinson has a long relationship with Bucs G-M Jason Licht. Then Robinson worked for Licht for two seasons when he took over in Tampa.