Titans head coach Mike Vrabel not a favorite to win celebrity golf event

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Being a former pro and now the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, Mike Vrabel certainly feels comfortable on the gridiron, but he’s much more ‘green’ on the golf course.

This weekend, Vrabel will be playing at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, and lets just say the odds are against him.

Vrabel is a 500/1 choice, which means he offers the potential for a bigger payout than all but seven of the 49 players for whom the William Hill Sportsbook has offered odds. The remaining competitors in the field, which currently consists of 89 entries, are a collective 50/1.

This is the third consecutive time Vrabel has played in this annual 54-hole event, which features well-known competitors from sports and entertainment.

Titan’s Senior writer Jim Wyatt shared on Twitter that Vrabel will be paired up with two other NFL head coaches on Friday:

Friday tee times for the @ACChampionship in Lake Tahoe. ⛳️ @Titans HC Mike Vrabel paired with @ChicagoBears HC Matt Nagy and @BuffaloBills HC Sean McDermott.🏌️‍♂️



In 2019, Vrabel finished 50th in the field of 91. In 2020 he tied for 42nd.

Vrabel is one of 39 current and former NFL players in the field. The only other NFL head coach with odds of his own is New Orleans’ Sean Payton, who is a 2,000/1 choice.