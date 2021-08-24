Titans head coach Mike Vrabel feeling virtually symptom free

Two days after testing positive for Covid-19 Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is still in quarantine but feeling much, much better.

“I feel fine, I feel great, and I am ready to get back to work.” Vrabel said Tuesday afternoon, “Hopefully I can get two negative tests here in 48 hours, if not, then we will continue on this path that we are on right now.”

Vrabel can not return to work until he tests negative twice for Covid-19 in 48 hours. He credits a monoclonal infusion he received at St. Thomas West for helping him get better so quickly.

In the meantime Vrabel is like a caged tiger waiting to get back to work, “I just continue to get up early and monitor what is going on with the football team, with Jon (Robinson), with Todd (Toriscelli), and Frank (Piraino), and everybody else. There is the squad meeting at eight o’clock and I try to get my message across, the things that I saw occurred in practice, things that we are going to try and focus on that particular day. I continue to work on the schedule and the things I look forward to in special teams and offense and defense.”

The Titans coaches have said everyone has had to step up and do more in Vrabel’s absence, but it has been special teams coach Craig Auckerman who has addressed the team at the beginning of practice each day.

The preseason ends for the Titans on Saturday when the Chicago Bears visit Nashville and Vrabel is not committing on who will lead them if he can not, “We have time until Saturday. I am confident that our players will be ready, and we will be prepared for the football game. All I can say is I am hopeful, but until I have two negative tests I will stay here and continue to miss the hell out of the football team.”