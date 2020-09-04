Titans have an offer out for Jadeveon Clowney

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 05: Boston Scott #35 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The NFL season is right around the corner and Jadeveon Clowney is still a free-agent, but that could change soon. In a Zoom conference call on Friday, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel made it clear they are trying to get Clowney to Nashville.

“We have an offer out. We’ve been in contact with Jadeveon and his agent. That’s all I can report. And that’s all I really know,” said Vrabel.

The Titans aren’t the only team interested in Clowney, the New Orleans Saints are also making a big push to sign him.

While money could be the deciding factor, it appears that Clowney has more connections with the Titans. He played for Vrabel in Houston and is good friends with cornerback Johnathan Joseph. Vrabel said he is the type of player the Titans target.

“I don’t think it is too hard to function here and to be a great teammate, I think you have to love football and I think you have to play with great effort and be willing to put the team first,” said Vrabel.

As for a timeline on Clowney making a decision, John McClain with the Houston Chronicle reports that it could come Friday or this weekend:

Titans and Saints putting the hard sell on Clowney the last 2 days. He's expected to choose soon, possibly today. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) September 4, 2020

A decision will have to be soon if Clowney plans to play Week 1, as he will need to clear the current COVID-19 protocols in place.