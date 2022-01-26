Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans are eliminated from the playoffs, but edge rusher Harold Landry will be playing in one more game this season, being named to the Pro Bowl.

Landry is replacing an open roster spot left by Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa, who won’t be playing due to an injury.

This was a huge season for Landry, starting in all 17 regular season games, finishing with 75 tackles, 12 sacks, and a forced fumble. He added 1.5 sacks of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the divisional round.

And Landry won’t be the only Titans player headed to Las Vegas, safety Kevin Byard is also on the AFC roster.