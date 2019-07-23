Titans hand-deliver season tickets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – As the Titans gear up for a rigorous training camp schedule, today they were able to relax a bit and give back to fans.

Tennessee put together its annual season ticket delivery.

This year was a bit different, however.

The organization invited season ticket members to St. Thomas Sportspark to pick up their tickets. Fans were able to mingle with players, receive autographs and eat a complementary lunch.

But, the team still kept the tradition alive of delivery by having linebackers Rashaan Evans and Jayon Brown hand deliver tickets to two places.

The day is fun for the fans and for the players.

“Just giving back to our fans who come out and support every year and they’re buying these season tickets and supporting us and we’re just grateful to come out here and put a name to the face,” said Titans offensive guard, Ben Jones. “Seeing the people who are cheering us on and being able to shake their hand and thank them in person.”

Training camp for the Titans begins Friday, July 26th.