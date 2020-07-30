Titans GM Robinson makes statement on Vic Beasley

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans started Training Camp without free agent linebacker Vic Beasley and after failing to show up the first two days, Titans general manager Jon Robinson put out this statement:

“On Tuesday July 28th, we placed Vic Beasley on the Reserve-Did Not Report list. I have been in contact with Vic, he is not here, he understands his absence is unexcused, and he told me he will be reporting to camp in the near future. Our current focus is on the players that are here now, getting everyone acclimated to the protocols, our building, and our football program. We will have the same acclimation process with Vic when he reports.”

The Titans signed Beasley, a first-round pick of the Falcons in the 2015 NFL Draft who has 37.5 career sacks, back in April. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he wasn’t able to work with his new team during the offseason.